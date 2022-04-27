Brush fire burns Catawba acreage

A Wednesday brush fire burned approximately seven acres in the Catawba district of Roanoke County.

At about 2:15 p.m., a homeowner in the 3100 block of Timberview Road reported the fire nearby, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department said in a press release.

The U.S. Forest Service provided water drops from a helicopter early on in the incident, the department said on Facebook.

At about 4:20 p.m., the department said its crews and the Virginia Department of Forestry had also been on scene, and the fire was 75% contained.

No structures are threatened by the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Low humidity and brisk winds heightened by dry seasonal conditions have heightened the risk of brush and timber fires.

