 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Brush fire burns Catawba acreage

  • 0

A Wednesday brush fire burned approximately seven acres in the Catawba district of Roanoke County.

At about 2:15 p.m., a homeowner in the 3100 block of Timberview Road reported the fire nearby, the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department said in a press release.

The U.S. Forest Service provided water drops from a helicopter early on in the incident, the department said on Facebook.

At about 4:20 p.m., the department said its crews and the Virginia Department of Forestry had also been on scene, and the fire was 75% contained.

No structures are threatened by the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Low humidity and brisk winds heightened by dry seasonal conditions have heightened the risk of brush and timber fires.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pulaski County man pleads guilty to child abuse charges

Pulaski County man pleads guilty to child abuse charges

A prosecutor described how Adam Richard Hodge used a sharp objects to inflict scars, how he clubbed one boy with a gun, and how he pressed pillows over both boys' faces and held a gun to their heads, saying he could kill them and no one would hear the shots.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia says it's cutting gas to two EU nations in escalation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert