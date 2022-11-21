Brush fire threatened five homes in Back Creek area of Roanoke County early Sunday

A tree that fell onto a power line sparked a brush fire early Sunday in rural Roanoke County that threatened five homes.

The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue Department said no structures were damaged and nobody was injured, but a total 4.6 acres were burned.

Crews were sent to the scene in the 7000 block of Mount Chestnut Road in the Back Creek area of the county at about 5:30 a.m.

The first units on scene reported "lots of smoke, and 3 to 4 acres on fire with five structures and other outbuildings that were threatened," a post of the department's Facebook page said.

Sixteen units fromcounty fire stations in Cave Spring, Clearbrook, Bent Mountain and Back Creek responded to the brush fire. The Virginia Department of Forestry also had representatives on site.

The occupants of the five homes were temporarily evacuated. Crews stayed on scene "for an extended period of time to make sure the fire was fully extinguished," the Facebook post said.

By noon Sunday, the residents had returned safely to their houses. County fire marshals found that the cause of the fire was "a downed tree onto a power line."