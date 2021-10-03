Brush Mountain land adds to Blacksburg's recreational amenities

BLACKSBURG — The town has formally added another spot to its outdoors recreational inventory.

Via a unanimous vote from the town council, accepted recently was just more than 190 acres of land on Brush Mountain, near the town’s Heritage Park and the area of Glade Road and Meadowbrook Drive.

The town also granted an open space easement on the land to the Virginia Outdoors Foundation, which a few years ago directed about $1 million to the local conservation group the New River Land Trust to buy land on Brush Mountain. The long-term plan, some of which has already come to fruition, has been to turn the land into a natural recreation spot.

Town Manager Marc Verniel said the easement helps ensure the land remains a green space but permits recreational features such as trails.

“This is really a partnership between the community, local nonprofits, town and county governments and just volunteers in the community to make this happen,” he said. “No one entity could have done it on their own. It’s just a good example of a good community project.”

While the town received approximately 190.1 acres, another 141 acres went to the US Forest Service.