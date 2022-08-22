Buchanan outfitter is tired of tires in James River

Volunteers fished another dumpster-full of littered tires from the James River this summer, and a Botetourt County outfitter wants to know who keeps restocking the water with rubber.

For 12 years now, Twin River Outfitters of Buchanan has organized cleanup efforts down a 50-mile stretch of the James River, from Iron Gate to Arcadia, said business owner John Mays during a phone call Monday.

“We’ve been doing this business for 17 years, and when we first started the company, everybody said, ‘you have a beautiful river, but what’s up with them tires?’” Mays said. “So we started cleaning them up… Initially, gosh, there were stacks of 20 tires in one bend of the river.”

Another 160 tires were pulled from the 50 miles of James River this summer by volunteers and Twin River Outfitters employees, plus more than 50 Boy Scouts from troops as far as New York, Mays said.

The 12-year James River cleanup tally is somewhere around 2,600 tires removed, he said. But more tires turn up every year, and they aren’t spawning naturally.

“The tires we find might have a tree grown out of them, so they've obviously been there for many years, and some of the tires look like they came off a car like a week ago,” Mays said. “Unfortunately, it must mean somebody's dumping them upstream.”

Tire density along the stretch of river has dropped substantially due to the cleanup efforts, he said. But after hunting along the same bends for so many years running, Mays said an upstream business or landowner might be avoiding waste disposal fees by chucking tires into the James.

“We just don't know where they're coming from … it’s sad,” he said. “Somebody's actively dumping, it's not just tires coming down from an old flood … we’ve hit the same areas for like 10 years in a row now.”

Mays said he would like to know who could be responsible for the litter. He might have some choice words for them, on behalf of the whole county.

"We're happy to do our part to help keep the James River clean," Mays said. "It's beneficial for everybody."

Botetourt County is handling the proper disposal of the dumpster full of tire litter, according to a press release.

“It’s a very lengthy, difficult process to get a tire out of the river,” Mays said. “It’d be so much easier just to dispose of them properly.”