A Buchanan residential workshop was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning.

Botetourt County Fire and EMS Department crews responded at about 3 a.m. to the blaze in the 12600 block of Lee Highway.

"The fire, which was first spotted by an individual driving by, involved a large workshop behind the residence and the structure was ultimately reported as a total loss," Deputy Chief Jeff Powell said in an email.

Powell said personnel from stations in Buchanan, Troutville, Fincastle and Read Mountain worked the fire.

"Because the call occurred in an area without fire hydrants, tankers were needed to support water supply for firefighting operations," Powell said.

The Troutville Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post that crews "did extensive salvage and overhaul of the structure." Powell said they "cleared the scene shortly before dawn."

No injuries to citizens or firefighters have been reported, Powell said, and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.