Buchanan woman killed in head-on U.S. 11 collision

A Buchanan woman died Friday afternoon after a two-car collision on U.S. 11 in Botetourt County, Virginia State Police said.

Linda Watson Wickline, 63, was driving south on the highway in a 2015 Nissan Versa when the car crossed the double yellow solid line and struck a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

The collision occurred at about 5:10 p.m. just south of Buchanan near Kessler Lane.

Wickline was wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene.

Noah A. Gilliam, 23, also of Buchanan, was driving the Chevrolet. He was wearing his seatbelt but was injured in the crash. He was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The accident is under the investigation of the Virginia State Police.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

Unbelievable! This is the moment a cobra vomits up a massive PVC pipe

