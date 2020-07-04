Radford University will pursue a strategic option to reduce its budget that will look at all aspects of spending, including programs and academic departments possibly being consolidated or eliminated, according to university officials.
The Faculty Senate voted 45-0 in favor of the strategic option at a June 26 meeting that was closed to the public. The university will consider spending reductions based on productivity and defined criteria to be established.
The Faculty Senate rejected another option that would include across-the-board spending cuts and salary reductions for all employees, permanent budget reductions for all departments, mandatory furloughs and a hiring freeze.
Two Strategic Budgeting Advisory Groups, one focused on academics and the other focused on services, will begin work Monday and continue through Aug. 3 using data-driven criteria and productivity trends for all areas, university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs wrote in an email.
“Now that the strategic plan is in place, potential target reduction amounts will be shared with the advisory groups on Monday,” Scaggs wrote. “That amount could range from $5 million to $20 million when examining all budget sources.”
While the university most recently stated that the reductions were due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school announced in January that it would be looking at cost -saving measures per the state’s request.
“While Radford University continues to demonstrate strong fiscal health, the Commonwealth is being proactive and, in late Fall 2019, asked state entities, including public colleges and universities, to examine their respective budgets with a critical focus on spending,” President Brian Hemphill wrote in a Jan. 22 email to faculty and staff.
Hemphill also wrote about the impending enrollment cliff many universities — including Radford — will face in the near future. The university has seen declining full-time enrollment over the last several years, and that trend is expected to continue, according to the university’s predicted numbers.
At the time, university spokeswoman Ashley Schumaker said faculty cuts would not be part of the “holistic view” being considered by the university.
The impending reductions come after the Radford University Board of Visitors passed a resolution June 12 granting Hemphill unilateral budgeting cutting powers.
The resolution, released by the school after the vote, notes that, “The Board anticipates a reduction in force may be required,” and that “there is an urgent need for the Board to take quick and decisive action, and that need cannot be met while adhering to the fiscal exigency section” of the faculty handbook.
That handbook section outlines how the university implements layoffs and salary cuts, which normally would involve the appointment of a committee and consultation with the Faculty Senate. The decision has caused pushback from the Faculty Senate of Virginia — as well as some of the school’s own faculty.
The state faculty organization wrote a letter addressed to board Rector Robert Archer condemning the resolution, stating it’s “a fundamental violation of the principles of academic freedom protected by tenure and shared governance,” among other complaints.
The Radford University Faculty Senate passed a resolution June 26 stating the “Faculty Senate does not condone the resolution regarding budgetary reduction strategies passed by the Board of Visitors on June 12,” according to a faculty member who was part of the meeting and asked not to be named.
The board of visitors’ June 12 resolution gives Hemphill the powers to cut the budget through June 2022 “in order to ensure the long term fiscal health of Radford University.”
Some faculty members have reached out to The Roanoke Times to express displeasure with how the university has handled the process, but are unwilling to go on the record out of fear of losing their jobs for speaking out. Others spoke to Hemphill at the June 26 virtual meeting about how the first time they heard about the resolution is when it was passed by the board of visitors, according to an audio excerpt of the meeting obtained by The Roanoke Times.
Scaggs wrote that the reductions made to the budget will be announced in September.
“Each year, the Board approves the University’s annual budget as part of the September meeting following Fall census. In addition to the annual budget presentation, President Hemphill will provide recommendations regarding budget savings strategies,” she wrote. “It is anticipated that a single announcement will be made outlining all budget reduction strategies; however, a final determination will be made based on state funding and Fall census.”
Any consolidation or eliminations under the strategic-based option would likely be permanent, according to Scaggs.
The university has 68 administrators with salaries of $100,000 or greater, and 71 faculty with salaries of $100,000 or greater, Scaggs wrote.
Teaching and research faculty impacted by the cuts would remain in their current position, with their contracts being honored through the end of the new fiscal year, which began Wednesday and ends June 30, 2021. Other budget -cutting measures could be implemented sooner, according to Scaggs.
Hemphill and other senior administrative staff will take a salary reduction regardless of which option is chosen, Scaggs wrote.
“The details regarding the salary reductions will be determined and announced in accordance with the strategic budget reductions once finalized for implementation. Salary reductions will impact the senior leadership team, including the President, vice presidents, and academic deans,” Scaggs wrote.
The university still has plans for a hotel project it announced in the fall, and it still will receive $101 million in state funding for the new Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creativity. The hotel is expected to be completed by 2022-23 with an estimated cost of $20 million to $25 million. The riverfront campus that also was announced in the fall has been put on hold, Scaggs wrote.
