ABOVE: Samantha Livesay, center, of Onward NRV sands bed frame parts with other volunteers Friday in the parking lot next to the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce on Laurel Street in Christiansburg. BELOW: The bed frames were branded with a Sleep in Heavenly Peace logo as a final step.

ABOVE: Samantha Livesay, center, of Onward NRV sands bed frame parts with other volunteers Friday in the parking lot next to the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce on Laurel Street in Christiansburg. BELOW: The bed frames were branded with a Sleep in Heavenly Peace logo as a final step.