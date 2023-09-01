Bed build for kids, so no one has to sleep on the floor. More than 100 volunteers helped cut, sand, shape, stain and assemble fifty new twin size bed frames during a Sleep in Heavenly Peace Bed Build for Kids sponsored by the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce Friday.
The bed frames will be matched with mattresses, bedding and pillows and assembled on site for customers at a later date. Sleep in Heavenly Peace NRV is a local chapter of a nationwide organization that partners with local organizations and businesses to provide beds for children in need. Over the past three years the NRV chapter has helped provide more than 700 beds to children in Montgomery and Pulaski counties and the city of Radford said Sleep in Heavenly Peace Chapter President Paul Mele.
Friday’s bed build was held in the parking lot next to the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce at Laurel St. NE in Christiansburg. In addition to organizing the build event, the chamber and its member organizations raised more than $15,000 dollars for materials, tools and bedding donations.
ABOVE: Samantha Livesay, center, of Onward NRV sands bed frame parts with other volunteers Friday in the parking lot next to the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce on Laurel Street in Christiansburg. BELOW: The bed frames were branded with a Sleep in Heavenly Peace logo as a final step.
