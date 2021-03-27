Building houses and beyond with 'Dr. Bluebird'

RADFORD — Every spring for the past 15 years, Carl Hansen starts walking his bluebird trails around March 14. These are four-hour hikes – no leisurely strolls for this 91-year-old.

As he goes out into the greening landscape, Hansen is focused on one thing: the contents of some 500 bluebird houses he’s built. Sunday through Thursday mornings he hikes the nearly a dozen trails he’s populated with nesting boxes, visiting each box once a week until mid-September. He meticulously records information on nests, eggs, nestlings, weather and anything else of interest.

Hansen dresses in “bluebird” blue for monitoring walks, part of his process of attuning himself to the birds, he says. He keeps his eyes open for subtle changes in the setting and his ears open for the low-pitched chur-wee of the bluebird’s call.

He’s not sure how many miles he walks – quite a few since nests for the territorial birds must be a good distance apart – but he wears out a pair of muck boots every year.

“Thus far I have recorded 3,000-plus bluebirds and more than 4,000 tree swallows, as well as some house wrens,” Hansen said. “I keep individual records on each box as an Excel file and then prepare PowerPoint presentations based on the analyzed data. It keeps me off the streets.”