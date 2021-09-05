Bull & Bones reopens in Blacksburg; hopes to clear hiring hurdle soon

Bull & Bones also was until just a few months ago the only brewery in Christiansburg, which has since seen the opening of the Iron Tree Brewing Company in the town’s downtown.

Hockett said the Bull & Bones brewery has struggled with a challenge that has plagued much of the service industry and the general job market amid the pandemic: finding workers. He recalled the May period when the capacity limits were lifted.

“Hiring was next to impossible,” he said.

The hiring hurdle wasn’t just an issue that the brewery endured with many other businesses. For the establishment, it meant that it would be tough, at least for the time being, to keep two locations open at the same time, Hockett said.

With the return of Virginia Tech football being a major factor, Bull & Bones’ operators figured it made sense to reopen its Blacksburg brewery and close the Christiansburg one for now.

“We had to make a tough choice,” Hockett said.

The brewery is still paying rent in Christiansburg and hopes to reopen it sometime in the coming months, Hockett said.