Burcham agrees to stay on as Pulaski town manager

Pulaski’s interim town manager has now agreed to take on the position full-time at the first of the year.
Darlene Burcham’s two-year contract was made official at Tuesday’s town council meeting, according to Mayor Shannon Collins, who said the decision was unanimous.
Burcham, 75, recently dropped her contract with the Berkley Group — a headhunting firm localities use to temporarily fill administrative roles — in an effort to save the town money. She had been working through the firm since being hired on an interim basis after former town manager Shawn Utt left for a similar role in Smyth County in July.
She will be considered a part-time town employee until the end of the year — working 32 hours a week — but the town is paying her $62.50 an hour as opposed to the $100 per hour it was paying Berkley for her services, according to Burcham.
It was unclear until Tuesday who would take on the role, as Burcham said Wednesday that she wasn’t sure who was going to be the next town manager when she first stated she was cutting ties with Berkley earlier this month.
She later wrote in an email that she encouraged council “to look for someone who would make a long-term commitment to the town...They continued asking me to consider taking the position on a full-time basis and indicated they were willing to accept two years, when I told them I would not commit to any longer, even though I told them 3-5 years was optimal. The terms of the agreement were finally worked out and drafted by the attorney and reviewed by the council in the last week.”
Collins said at one point, approximately 30 candidates were in consideration for the job before whittling the list down throughout the process.
“We were in a bad way financially before she got here,” he said of Burcham. “She’s got us to a place where we can feel good about the future...I really believe morale is up at town hall and she is getting things done.”
Collins said in addition to reworking the budget, Burcham has made some key hires and helped get Counts Crossing completed, a pocket park across from the courthouse on Main Street.
He said the park features charging stations and tables that will be a good place for residents to convene as the town continues to work on revitalizing the downtown area with new businesses and restaurants.
“People don’t know how much she is doing behind the scenes...I really think she can get some things going,” Collins said.
Burcham has worked in public government in various locations throughout the state. She was Roanoke’s city manager for a decade, before working another 10 years as the town manager of Clifton Forge, while also holding positions in Norfolk’s city government.
With an annual salary of $130,000 beginning Jan. 1, it averages out to the same amount Burcham is making now on an hourly basis.
