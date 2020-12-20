Burcham agrees to stay on as Pulaski town manager

Pulaski’s interim town manager has now agreed to take on the position full-time at the first of the year.

Darlene Burcham’s two-year contract was made official at Tuesday’s town council meeting, according to Mayor Shannon Collins, who said the decision was unanimous.

Burcham, 75, recently dropped her contract with the Berkley Group — a headhunting firm localities use to temporarily fill administrative roles — in an effort to save the town money. She had been working through the firm since being hired on an interim basis after former town manager Shawn Utt left for a similar role in Smyth County in July.

She will be considered a part-time town employee until the end of the year — working 32 hours a week — but the town is paying her $62.50 an hour as opposed to the $100 per hour it was paying Berkley for her services, according to Burcham.

It was unclear until Tuesday who would take on the role, as Burcham said Wednesday that she wasn’t sure who was going to be the next town manager when she first stated she was cutting ties with Berkley earlier this month.