Burn victim in Salem's Lake Spring Park identified

A man who set himself on fire Sunday afternoon while sitting on a public park bench in Salem died later that day, the state medical examiner's office confirmed Wednesday.

Hugh Alan Kiser, 56, died from "complications of thermal injury," according to LaKeshia Johnson of the state medical examiner's Central District office in Richmond.

Johnson also confirmed that Kiser's death was as a result of suicide.

Kiser's most recent address was a street near Lake Spring Park in Salem, where eyewitnesses said he set himself ablaze.

Kelseigh Meador of Salem and her two daughters were at the park when the incident occurred. Meador was one of three witnesses that helped to douse the flames.

Meador said Monday that she had spoken with Kiser’s mother, who said he died Sunday evening at a Richmond hospital. Kiser was  flown there “with over 90% of his body burned,” Meador wrote on Facebook.

Kiser was recently charged in Salem with public intoxication on Aug. 6, according to court records. His hearing for that offense was scheduled for Sept. 13.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or having a mental health crisis, you can dial just three numbers — 988 — to get help.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

Salem man treated for burns

A man who was found severely burned at the duck pond in Salem is being treated for his injuries, according to city officials.

