Burnt Chimney Elementary goes all-virtual after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Burnt Chimney Elementary School in Franklin County switched to all-virtual learning starting Friday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The school will reopen Nov. 30 using the hybrid schedule that has been standard for Franklin County Public Schools this semester, schools Superintendent Mark Church wrote in a letter sent Thursday to families with children attending Burnt Chimney.

According to the letter, the staff member was at the elementary school Monday and potentially exposed others. The school system received notice of the positive test result Thursday. Those whom the district has identified as possibly being exposed received notification immediately and are self-quarantining, Church wrote.

The school system is working with the Virginia Department of Health to trace whether anybody else might have had close contact with the infected staff member. If someone is identified as having been at risk of exposure, they or their household will be contacted by the health department, Church wrote.

