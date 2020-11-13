 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burnt Chimney Elementary goes all-virtual after staff member tests positive for COVID-19
0 comments

Burnt Chimney Elementary goes all-virtual after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}

Burnt Chimney Elementary School in Franklin County switched to all-virtual learning starting Friday after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The school will reopen Nov. 30 using the hybrid schedule that has been standard for Franklin County Public Schools this semester, schools Superintendent Mark Church wrote in a letter sent Thursday to families with children attending Burnt Chimney.

According to the letter, the staff member was at the elementary school Monday and potentially exposed others. The school system received notice of the positive test result Thursday. Those whom the district has identified as possibly being exposed received notification immediately and are self-quarantining, Church wrote.

The school system is working with the Virginia Department of Health to trace whether anybody else might have had close contact with the infected staff member. If someone is identified as having been at risk of exposure, they or their household will be contacted by the health department, Church wrote.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Giles County search warrants describe alleged shooting of two wives
Crime News

Giles County search warrants describe alleged shooting of two wives

A Giles County man allegedly killed his wife, then shot himself, then called for help – only to have the couple's son, a rescue squad member, arrive to help the ambulance crew. Another county man, accused of wounding his wife in a separate incident just a few miles away, had 51 firearms in his home. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Most Roanoke elementary students return to classrooms for first time since March

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert