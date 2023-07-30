A new Christiansburg shop carries gifts that spread happiness, according to its owners.

Michael Najem and Mercedes Safford opened Happi Hippie in April to live from and create a positive vibe. The store carries aromatic products, art, bags, clothing, crystals, home decor, jewelry, plants and other items. Online sales are planned.

Najem called the store “a modern day hippie cultural mix” relevant to today’s modern hippies as well as the hippies of the 1960s and 1970s, except nothing to do with drugs. Customer activity is looking good for the three-month point, he said. The new store isn’t profitable yet, but wasn’t expected to be this soon, he said.

Najem, 33, said he is from Syria and relocated from Europe to the United States 10 years ago. He has managed and co-owned retail stores, he said. Safford, 30, is a Radford native who graduated from Ferrum College and later worked in animal care, she said. They are a couple and hope to marry, he said.

Dental hygienists succeed

Twenty-eight dental hygiene students in Roanoke and Danville passed their licensing exams and are ready for work that pays $35,000 to $43,000 a year. The news comes from Virginia Western Community College, which said it is celebrating that the students passed their exams on the first try.

This is not unprecedented. The college has seen students in the dental hygiene program all pass on the first try before. But this year’s achievement felt significant because last year, 81.5% of students passed on the first try. This year’s cohort “are all prepared to immediately serve their communities,” Marty Sullivan, Virginia Western’s dean of health professions, said in a prepared release.

Students with all the prerequisites under their belt can complete the dental hygiene program in two years, earning an associate of applied science degree. Tuition is about $12,600, plus instruments and supplies. Instruction is also available through Danville Community College. The program began in 1970 and expanded it to Danville in 1995.

The students developed their skills by treating patients in dental clinics based at the community colleges. Appropriate supervision is provided, according to Sullivan, who said the service is free to the community. Information is available at (540) 857-7221.

Amtrak ridership jumps

Many more people are riding Amtrak out of and into Roanoke now that there are two daily trains. The second train began to run in July 2022.

I happened to have data for April 2022 showing that 2,859 riders boarded the outbound train, while 2,872 arrived on the incoming train, for a total of more than 5,731 trips. This June, 4,196 riders boarded outbound, while 4,259 arrived, for a total of 8,455, an increase of 48% over April 2022, according to the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority.

Cox cellphone service turned on

Cox is offering cellphone service and cellphones to subscribers of its home internet or entertainment services.

Cox Mobile costs $45 monthly. The least home service required is an internet plan, the cheapest of which is $50 a month.

Contractors scrutinized

The Virginia Board for Contractors released a summary of 384 disciplinary cases processed in 2022, which showed the revocation of 112 licenses out of universe of about 87,000 licensees.

The agency also levied fines totaling $840,232 last year. After retaining 3.5% of the fines collected for administrative costs, the agency sent the rest of the money to the Virginia Literary Fund, which supports education.

Agency spokeswoman Kerri O’Brien, who released the figures, the agency recommends consumers go online and check out any licensed contractor being considered. This website gives license status and details of any past disciplinary action:

The Virginia Board for Contractors assists consumers who call for guidance at (804) 367-2785.

The agency also publishes a number of guides, including one titled, “What to Look for (and Look OUT For) in a Contractor and another called “TOP TEN TIPS for Making Sure Your Contractor Measures Up.”