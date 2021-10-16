Business expo returns to SML

The Smith Mountain Lake Business Expo celebrated its return Friday with more than 100 area businesses and organizations coming together at Eastlake Community Church in Moneta.

Visitors walked among the rows of booths in the church’s gymnasium Friday afternoon. The new location was chosen earlier this year by the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event each year.

The new fall date of this year’s SML Business Expo was because of the event being postponed in the spring due to COVID-19. The expo was canceled last year. The new date could become permanent if enough of the participating businesses and organizations agree, according to SMLRCC Executive Director Andrew Bruns.

The SMLRCC is already planning for its next event in November with the return of the SML Chili Festival. It is set for Nov. 6 at Bridgewater Plaza.