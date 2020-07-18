Business Intel: Back Country Ski & Sport closes Blacksburg store

Just weeks after closing its Salem location, Back Country Ski & Sport has also closed its Blacksburg store.

Andrew Hoskins, general manager, said the decision was based on a number of factors, including the shift to online shopping, changing weather patterns and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hurt many retailers.

“We’ve had a great outpouring of support from the community here and lots of folks stopping in,” Hoskins said of the store’s final days in business. “Obviously everyone’s sad that it’s going away. It’s kind of an institution here, being around for 41 years.”

When the Salem location closed in June, Hoskins said the hope was to keep the Blacksburg store going. But it turned out that was not possible.

He said it was difficult to bring back employees who had stopped working during the pandemic, noting that some had found other jobs.

“It has been a pleasure serving this community and getting folks in the outdoors,” reads a statement announcing the store’s closure.

