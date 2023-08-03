CHRISTIANSBURG — Coffee business continues to be strong in the town.

The chain 7 Brew Drive-thru Coffee plans to open a location on the property currently occupied by Chick-fil-A, which itself will later move to a site that’s currently being developed near the Uptown Christiansburg Mall.

Plans filed with the town show 7 Brew’s targeted location. The property, which is just off the corner of Conston Avenue and North Franklin Street, forms part of the Spradlin Farms shopping center that is home to a number of big box retailers such as a Target, Home Depot and Barnes & Noble.

The drive-thru chain would be one of numerous establishments in Christiansburg that specialize in the serving of coffee or coffee-based beverages, including in that exact part of town 7 Brew is looking to open.

Spradlin Farms forms a portion of Christiansburg’s retail corridor and is a part of the town’s fast-growing northwest section. Global chain Starbucks itself has two stores in that part of town — one is inside the Target — and another restaurant on Roanoke Street.

Other coffee shops elsewhere in Christiansburg include Great Road Coffee downtown and Space Rabbit Coffee, also an exclusively drive-thru shop that’s located down the road from the Starbucks on Roanoke Street.

7 Brew shops exist in a number of places across the South, the Midwest and East Coast - mostly the states south of the Mid-Atlantic region. The only existing Virginia location is in Hampton Roads.