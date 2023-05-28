Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Roanoke is getting an air sports park — 25,000 square feet for jumping, tricks and thrills.

CEO Joe Curro said he and his wife, Erin, expect to open the indoor physical activity center Defy Roanoke in June.

“We think of it as a trampoline park on steroids,” he said.

Curro said the capital investment at the former Books-A-Million space at Crossroads Mall will total $4 million and that the venue has hired 30 employees and plans to hire 20 more. It is a franchise of Utah-based Defy LLC, which PitchBook describes as a developer, operator and franchiser of trampoline parks.

“We’re called DEFY, because that’s what we do,” the corporate website said. “DEFY limits, DEFY the norm and DEFY the rules of what entertainment can be. In other words, we’re not just any old trampoline park. We’re a place where adrenaline junkies, extreme sports fans and anyone who just wants to try something new can come to get their kicks and then some.”

Defy Roanoke patrons will purchase tickets for a specified time on the attractions, such as one hour, 90 minutes or two hours. There are attractions for children and adults. “There are things that anyone can do but there’s also a level of skill involved in certain things where you can progress,” he said.

Defy Roanoke will host group events, such as birthday parties or corporate gatherings. Spectator seating is available for watching the action.

TechNite hands out awards

The Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council honored people and companies getting ahead through technology innovation at a May 18 gathering called TechNite.

Eddie Amos, former chief transformation officer at TORC, an autonomous vehicle company based in Blacksburg, was named to the RBTC Hall of Fame.

The Hart of Entrepreneurship Award, which honors the late entrepreneur Bonz Hart, went to Rendyr Inc., a robotics startup in Blacksburg founded by Martin Angst.

The STEM-H Educator Award, which recognizes the promotion of math, science and technology in creative ways, went to Amy White, the dean of the science, technology, engineering and mathematics department at Virginia Western Community College.

The K-12 STEM-H Educator Award went to Craig County teacher Geoff Boyer.

The Rising Star Award, which recognizes an early stage technology company, went to Qentoros, a Blacksburg company that treats orthopedic injuries in horses and was founded by Jessica Gilbertie.

The Innovator Award, which recognizes an individual, team, or organization that has blazed new trails in research and innovation, went to Chat Burchett, chief technology officer at Trova Commercial Vehicles in Pulaski County.

The Regional Leadership Award, which recognizes a person who succeeds in the workplace and contributes to the RBTC community, went to Angela Pope Dickerson, a manager at the Blacksburg blockchain company Bullish and founder of a local chapter of Blacks In Technology.

The Entrepreneur Award, recognizes a leader exemplifying what it means to be a risk-taker, went to Alex Hyler, vice president and chief scientific officer at CytoRecovery in Blacksburg. It is a startup working to commercialize cell separation and recovery technologies.

The award for Leading Small Tech Company went to KlariVis, a provider of analytics for bankers founded by Kim Snyder and based in Roanoke.

The award for Leading Large Tech Company went to Intuitive Surgical, an international company with Blacksburg operations focused on robot-assisted surgical systems.

The Ruby Award, which recognizes one or more individuals for contributions to the Roanoke-Blacksburg region, went to Rafael Davalos, an endowed professor of biomedical engineering at the Virginia Tech–Wake Forest University School of Biomedical Engineering and Sciences, and to Elizabeth McClanahan, CEO of the Virginia Tech Foundation, a former state supreme court justice and Virginia Tech teacher focusing on legal, financing and ethical issues for entrepreneurs.

Rail emissions tool available

Norfolk Southern said it now informs customers about the carbon dioxide emitted by each shipment.

The program, called the Rail Emissions Report, promotes “the positive environmental impact of shipping by rail,” according to the company.

Users of the online tool get figures for total carbon dioxide emissions, fuel consumption and train miles traveled pull their shipment to its destination, along with data on impacts “avoided” by not choosing trucking.

“These insights will help customers make informed decisions about transporting their goods and develop strategies to both reduce their emissions and meet decarbonization goals,” a release said.