Neil Aneja is a hustler and entrepreneur.

The 32-year-old Roanoker’s first hustle, in 2013, came shortly after he earned a college degree in biology. He was renting a $600 per month downtown Roanoke apartment back then. After a friend told Aneja about Airbnb, he began renting out nights in his leased apartment.

He discovered that two weekend rentals a month would cover his rent and earn him a profit. Any night he booked an Airbnb client into the apartment, Aneja would bunk across town with his mom, Shama Karkar.

Soon Aneja was leasing more apartments by the month — and re-renting them by the night on Airbnb. He parlayed that enterprise into owning a two-unit duplex in southeast Roanoke, then a 25-unit apartment building in southwest Roanoke. The latter is exclusively used for short-term rentals. Now that business has four full-time employees.

That’s not the only enterprise. Aneja bought a Tesla Model 3 and a Hummer and offered them as daily rentals on Truro.com, an online peer-to-peer car rental business that works like Airbnb. He said he quit that enterprise after Truro changed its terms and began keeping a larger share of the revenue.

This year Aneja started another company, TangTeardrop.com. It markets lightweight, two-wheeled teardrop-style camping trailers one can tow behind a car.

The base price of a Tang Teardrop is $15,000, but if you want it air conditioned and set up with solar power, it’ll run at least $16,350 – and more if you desire a shower, sink, refrigerator and gas stove.

Probably Aneja’s most successful hustle has been marketing low-cost gimcracks and other items on Amazon.com. He began doing that in 2019. One of his best-selling wares is a small shelf that mounts to a shower wall with suction cups — and helps women shave their legs.

Aneja has a system to identify items people are searching to buy online. Then he finds a supplier for those items (usually in the Far East), buys them in bulk and has them shipped directly to Amazon, which holds the merchandise and reships the merchandise to buyers. Aneja never touches the stuff, and he said his profit margin is about 35%.

On Amazon, he’s sold screens for espresso coffee makers; and silicone sleeves for cans of sparkling seltzer. The latter make the cans resemble non-alcoholic Red Bull, which is legal to drink in a park or on a beach. (Aneja’s sleeve reads “Dead Bull.”)

Another item Aneja sells is a device that allows bicycle owners to hide an air-tag on their bikes — to assist with recovery if a bike is stolen.

“In the summertime I can sell 100 of those a day,” Aneja told me.

Some of the merchandise — such as the shower shelf, the can covers and the air-tag hiders — Aneja has patented, or he’s applied for patents that are now pending. “The more intellectual property you have, the more your [Amazon] account is worth,” Aneja said.

Yet another item/invention is a prank glitter-bomb device. Those cost Aneja $1.70 each in bulk. He can sell them individually on Amazon for $20.

This year, he said, he was on track to sell $3 million in merchandise, which should’ve netted him $1 million profit before taxes.

But Aneja’s not selling anything on Amazon right now. His Amazon business is dead in the water. The online retailer summarily deactivated his account (and some others) in July. Amazon is currently holding onto 48,000 items of Aneja’s inventory, which he estimated would sell for $1.2 million. The company is also holding $21,000 that was in his merchant account.

Why did they shut him down?

Aneja said it’s because of another item he marketed through his Amazon account, a “Tesla Steering Wheel Glass Breaker for Tesla Model 3 and Y.”

It was a hefty instrument that mounted to a car’s steering wheel, ostensibly so a driver could bust out a window in an emergency. Aneja’s account sold 2,000 of those on Amazon for $49.95 each.

Then on July 7, the Washington Post published an article with the headline, “Tesla owners are using steering-wheel weights to drive hands-free.”

The story noted: “The devices, which aim to stop Tesla Autopilot from nagging drivers to put their hands on the wheel, have been criticized by regulators and safety experts.” The article cited two accidents that have occurred with Teslas outfitted with steering-wheel weights.

The weights fool a Tesla’s computer brain into thinking a human’s hands are on the wheel. But Aneja didn’t market the item that way. Rather, he sold them as steering-wheel mountable glass-breakers. He said his marketing materials featured warnings, such as “Do not use when a vehicle is moving.”

At 3 a.m. on the same day the Post article appeared, Amazon removed the glass-breaker from its listings.

Aneja said he wasn’t surprised, considering the unfavorable publicity. But 12 hours later, right around 3 p.m. the same day, Amazon sent Aneja another email. In the second email, they removed Aneja from Amazon.com.

“Your Amazon seller account has been permanently deactivated in accordance with section 3 of the Amazon Services Business Solutions Agreement. Your listings have been removed. Funds will not be transferred to you but will stay in your account while we work with you to address this issue.”

Not only was his account deactivated with no warning, the action seemed contrary to an email promise Amazon sent Aneja in November, when the company praised the “health” of the business he was doing through Amazon.

“Congratulations!” Amazon wrote him. “Because you’ve maintained a high Account Health Rating you’re now enrolled in Account Health Assurance. With Account Health Assurance, we will not deactivate your selling account provided you work with us to resolve any issues.”

Deactivating his account with no warning is exactly what Amazon did eight months later.

Ironically, Aneja has no glass-breakers left. He’s sold out of those. But Amazon is holding onto 48,000 other items — like koozies, shower shelves and glitter bombs — for which Aneja’s already paid and that already were delivered to Amazon.

He cannot sue the online retailer because he agreed when signing up to be an Amazon merchant that all disputes must go instead to arbitration. That typically takes a year, Aneja said. Meanwhile, Amazon is charging him $15,000 to $20,000 per month to park his inventory.

Aneja swore he didn’t market the glass breaker as anything intended to fool Telsa computers.

“It’s like selling a knife,” he told me. “Someone could use it for cooking, and they could also use it for a crime. You can’t control what the end user does with the product.”

I sent Amazon media relations an email Monday morning, asking why the online retailer had deactivated Aneja’s account. I didn’t receive a reply before deadline Monday evening.

Aneja has spent $15,000 on lawyers since July 7 trying to get Amazon to reinstate his account.

“Our client’s product is a ‘glass breaker’ and was never sold or promoted as anything but a glass breaker,” Aneja’s lawyer, Ryan Gile of Las Vegas, Nevada, wrote Amazon Aug. 6. “As such, the Product listing does not violate Amazon’s terms of service.”

But neither that letter nor the glass-breaker’s 10 page material Safety Data Sheet that the lawyer also forwarded to Amazon has changed the company’s mind so far.

Amazon’s last communication to Aneja was Aug. 22 from Jorge H, in the company’s “Seller Escalation Team.” It was a response to a personal emailed plea Aneja sent to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, requesting his account be reactivated.

“After reviewing your account and the information you provided, we have determined that your selling account will remain deactivated,” Jorge H. wrote. “Funds will not be transferred to you but will stay in your account while we work with you to address this issue in accordance with our ‘Funds withholding policy.’

“We reached this decision because you listed products that are not permitted for sale on Amazon.com and failed to submit evidence or documentation demonstrating that your account has not violated our ‘Restricted Products’ policy. If you have questions about this policy, go to ‘Restricted Products.’

Aneja said he’s been trying to work with Amazon, but he’s getting no traction with the company whatsoever. He believes he’s lost $175,000 in profits since his account was deactivated.

And now, Aneja added, items that will fool Tesla’s Autopilot computer have popped up again on Amazon.com.

Go figure.