The jobless rate in the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford metropolitan statistical area stood at 2.3% in April, while the Roanoke MSA posted a jobless rate of 2.4%. Both regions performed better than Virginia and the nation, whose unemployment rates stood at 3.1% and 3.4%, respectively.
April jobless report good in Roanoke, New River valleys
- Jeff Sturgeon The Roanoke Times
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Ron Willard Sr., it was hard work and a vision for the future that led him to become Smith Mountain Lake’s most successful developer. In t…
The WoodSpring Suites, a newly built extended stay hotel, is open at 3812 Peters Creek Road in Roanoke County.
A new video features a song about creativity and art, performed from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge and other downtown spots. Roan…
Carilion doctors will serve as president and vice president of the Virginia Board of Medicine.
Ridge View Bank opened a branch near Smith Mountain Lake, the company said.