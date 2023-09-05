Rocky Nicely called me on the phone Thursday morning and he was one unhappy camper.

Since April, he’s been the owner of Austin’s Appliance Center on Franklin Road. His business and a not-exactly-working Maytag refrigerator were subjects of Thursday’s column.

Dianne Slusher, 78, bought the refrigerator Feb. 14, when the appliance store was operated by a previous owner. From the beginning, it froze items on the lower refrigerator shelf, including glasses of water.

Slusher, who’s retired from Appalachian Power, didn’t complain until May, though. First, she wanted to ensure she had tried all the different temperature settings. But those didn’t fix the problem.

On May 23, a little more than a month after Nicely bought Austin’s, Slusher informed the store of her refrigerator’s problem and made an appointment for warranty repairs. Since then, she’s been through a repair rigmarole.

The first visit, the repairman diagnosed a bad part and ordered a new one.

The second visit, another repairman installed the new part but ascertained it didn’t fix Slusher’s problem. Instead, the issue was caused by a different defect. He diagnosed a bad refrigerator door, and ordered another one.

That took a couple of weeks to arrive at Slusher’s Raleigh Court home — and more time until someone from Austin’s came to install it, on the third visit.

When Austin’s delivery guys unpacked the new door, they found it damaged, and ordered another door. At some point there was a fourth, and again fruitless, repair visit.

On July 17, Slusher was told the second new door would take six to eight weeks to arrive; later she was told six to 10 weeks, which could have extended the door’s arrival to Oct. 2.

Late in August, Slusher wrote me an email about her refrigerator frustrations, and I wrote the column.

Slusher’s diabetic and depends on insulin, which she was afraid would freeze in her too-cold refrigerator. She’s also a very private person who normally wouldn’t consider airing her problems in the newspaper.

I visited her house. She showed me the frozen water in the glass on her fridge’s lower shelf.

Nicely said the column had unfairly injured his business’s reputation.

“We’ve done nothing but try and help this lady,” Nicely told me. One thing that delayed a resolution was that Whirlpool recently changed area managers, he said.

It’s not hard to sympathize with him, because Nicely played no role whatsoever in the transaction with Slusher. But the business he now owns, with the same name as before, had.

At first, he characterized the column as “all wrong.” I offered to correct any erroneous details, but after going through the text line by line, Nicely cited none.

“The way the article is written, it’s vague enough that everybody looks at Austin’s to blame,” he said.

Then he told me he had a Maytag model identical to Slusher’s in stock at his store.

“What would happen if I took her that one?” Nicely asked.

“That’s another column,” I replied. “If she gets another refrigerator before the end of the day Monday, it’ll be in Tuesday’s newspaper.”

Nicely said he could have the new refrigerator delivered to Slusher that same day, Thursday. (By that point, I already had a different subject locked in for Sunday’s column.)

“I’ll pay for it,” he said. “I shouldn’t have to, but I’ll go above and beyond. This one, I’m just going to have to take a big punch in the chin on.”

Good as his word, Nicely delivered.

Thursday evening, as I covered an event at the Jefferson Center, I got a call from Slusher. Three men from Austin’s Appliance Center were at her home with her new Maytag refrigerator.

It took them less than an hour to swap out the old, too-cold Maytag for the identical model the guys brought with them, Slusher said. They unpacked the food from her old refrigerator and freezer, repacked the new one, carted away the other fridge and swept her kitchen floor afterward.

“They could not have been nicer,” Slusher said.

That night, Slusher sent me an email: “I’ll never be able to thank you enough for what you did for me.”

Since then, she’s kept a water-filled glass on the lower shelf and checked its temperature daily. Slusher sounded thrilled Monday, when she reported the water was 37 degrees, exactly the right temperature. In the other fridge, the temperature reading on the lower shelf was 27 degrees and the water froze.

“It’s such a relief to be able to buy fresh vegetables and know they’re not going to freeze,” Slusher told me.

By the way, the second new refrigerator door — which Slusher had been told might not arrive until early October — was delivered to her house on Saturday. She no longer needs that, of course.

She plans to notify Austin’s that they can come and get it.

Who knows? Perhaps the appliance dealer can fix Slusher’s old fridge with the second new door and resell it as a repaired model. Maybe that way, Nicely can recoup a few of the bucks he’s out.

Even better, maybe Whirlpool/Maytag will send Austin’s Appliance Center a new refrigerator to make up for the working Maytag Nicely gave Slusher to replace the problem-plagued model she bought from the previous owners of the appliance dealer.

In this situation, that seems like the fairest outcome of all.