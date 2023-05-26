Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ROCKY MOUNT — Buddy’s BBQ found itself in a trademark dispute with a Tennessee chain – so the Franklin County restaurant launched a community-wide effort to come up with another name.

“The community has had big support for us since we opened,” Allen “Buddy” Hancock said. “So we decided it would be cool to include the community in the naming process. It’s their barbecue place, it’s not mine anymore, it’s ours.”

Hancock said he and a group of people worked hard to create new names that encapsulate the spirit of his location without raising legal concerns. The list they settled on is: Rocky Mount Smokehouse, Pigg River BBQ, Blackwater BBQ, Get Sauced, Moonshiner’s BBQ, Crooked Road BBQ, and Back Porch BBQ.

Hancock said that some of the names are self explanatory, the restaurant is close to the Crooked Road and the Blackwater River, and even closer to the aptly named Pigg River, of which the restaurant has a mural.

Hancock said Moonshiner’s BBQ is an homage to Franklin County’s heritage, as well as to some of his special sauces that include moonshine. He also said Get Sauced is a reference to the name of the restaurant’s sauce bar.

“Back Porch barbecue is probably my personal favorite,” Hancock said. “Because that’s really how it started: on my back porch. I was catering from home before taking the leap of faith and starting the restaurant. It’ll be six years June 21st.”

Hancock said that, according to the online ballots, Rocky Mount Smokehouse is in the lead. He attributes that to the community’s feeling of camaraderie with the restaurant. He said that this is the reason he wanted to reach out to the community in the first place.

Hancock said that they will count the ballots and announce the name on June 3. He said he plans to hold an event that day as a part of Rocky Mount’s Cruisin’ event, including opening up the outdoor seating section to create space for the band Carolina’s Finest.

“They [Cruisin’] do so much for the community. They bring in business, they have farmers markets, swap meets, it’s like a big festival on the first Saturday of every month,” Hancock said. “People can bring chairs and set up in the parking lot, it’ll be a good time. We’ll announce the new name at 8 p.m. that night.”

Hancock said that the dispute was a bump on the road, and feels like the ordeal has been a blessing in disguise. He said that, regardless of the advertising name change, the locals will keep calling it Buddy’s.

“We’re excited for the new name. The new adventure,” Hancock said. “We want it to feel like home.”

Votes for the best name can be cast online at Buddy’s Tanyard Road location, Anastasia’s Speakeasy, El Rio Rocky Mount, Ippy’s Restaurant, Jose’s Mexican Grill, Rocky Mount Burger Company, Ruth’s Place, and Twin Creeks Distillery, as well as the Buddy’s BBQ Facebook page.