The Daleville bagel business Donnie D’s Bagels & Deli is opening a shop and bagel production kitchen in Roanoke.

The company leased the former Ralph Via Hardware on Brandon Avenue. The Daleville store will stay open, but bagel production will shift from Daleville to the Brandon address.

Gregory DeGeorgis, manager and son of the owner Donnie DeGeorgis, confirmed the plans, which were provided to The Roanoke Times by Craig Balzer, part of an investor group that bought and is renovating the store and adjacent office buildings for new users.

Gregory DeGeorgis said the new location will open before the end of the year. He didn’t have a specific date available.

Donnie D’s in Daleville decided that after six years in Daleville, it wanted to expand. The Brandon location will seat 35 to 40 people inside and 20 to 30 outside and serve customers through a drive-thru lane, Balzer said.

Brushed aluminum letters spelling out Ralph Via Hardware Co. will remain on the building in recognition of the retailer, which operated from 1959 to 2017.