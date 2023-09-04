Door monitors at the four main entrances to the Roanoke City Market Building counted an average of 833 people entering the food court each business day of July, according to a building official.

Visitor traffic is 30% greater this year than last year, said Elliot Broyles, who directs the Market Building Foundation. He said the door counts are in addition to the number of visitors who enter the restaurants directly and that 2022 also beat out 2021.

“I’m very excited and encouraged that the number has increased since COVID and continues to increase now,” he said.

It’s timely for the building to have brought in a marketing and growth consultant to respond to the foot traffic increase. During my recent visits, the sparse crowd in the food court makes me long for a time 25 years ago when downtown workers packed the venue and lines formed at every booth. (This was before door counters were installed.)

In a positive sign, the city-owned food court at 32 Market Square S.E. will soon welcome a seventh restaurant. Laughing Bull intends to open next month on the main floor of the three-story complex. Laughing Bull’s owners describe it as a collaboration between the Lazy Bulldog food truck by Brandon Stinnett, which circulates locally, and Sticks & Spoons Ramen Bar restaurant, whose kitchen and dining room are at Lamp Lighter Mall on Williamson Road.

“We’re shooting for a Japanese street food concept, some traditional and some with our own take on it,” said Sticks & Spoons owner Jason Wu. “I do ramen and my business partner does burgers.”

One menu highlight will be the ramen burger — a beef burger on a bun made from cooked, pressed ramen noodles, Wu said.

That leaves two restaurant spots still vacant in the market building. Broyles said he believes he has a prospect for one of them.