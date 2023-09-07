The Al Pollard Culinary Arts Program at Virginia Western Community College is providing instruction to 108 students this fall, according to the school.

Students undergo instruction at the Claude Moore Education Complex on Roanoke’s Henry Street from three full-time faculty and one adjunct faculty member, spokeswoman Jamie Snead said.

Enrollment, though lower than a point in the past, has grown for three semesters, Snead said.

“The quality of the students graduating is exceptional and they fill a need in our community. While enrollment is lower, it’s held relatively steady as a percent of our overall student enrollment, plus the level of the program has increased both in terms of facilities and quality of the graduates,” Snead said by email.

The school is accredited by the American Culinary Federation and offers two-year associate’s degrees and certificates in in such disciplines as baking, pastry making, cake production, catering and hospitality management. It began in 2007 and was named after Roanoke restaurateur Al Pollard in 2013. The college renamed the chef’s school after Pollard, who died in 2006 at age 46, in connection with a scholarship program set up by his friends and family.