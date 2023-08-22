Roanoke County has received plans for the opening of a Dollar Tree at Oak Grove Plaza, county spokeswoman Amy Whittaker said.

Oak Grove Plaza is a suburban shopping center at 2065 Electric Road in transition under new ownership. The managing member of a real estate company that bought the complex said revenue from leasing the vacant anchor space would pay for needed maintenance work, which could include new roofing and HVAC units; resurfacing the parking lot; upgrading parking lot lights and the shopping center sign; and repainting buildings.

Dollar Tree is a Chesapeake-based chain of discount variety stores that used to price most everything it carries at $1, but raised the price to $1.25 in 2021. The company had 16,340 stores in the United States and Canada on Jan. 28, about half Dollar Tree and half Family Dollar. There are already 13 Dollar Tree locations in Roanoke and within 25 miles of the city, according to the chain’s website.

Oak Grove area resident Maurice King emailed The Roanoke Times with a reaction of “very disappointed” to the news about the plan for a Dollar Tree. They were hoping for a grocery store such as Trader Joe’s or Lidl, he said.

Lidl a few years ago began an effort to enter the region, but later did not follow through on those plans.