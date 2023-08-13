Due South BBQ in Roanoke will continue to serve smoked meat platters, hush puppies and fried tomatoes under new ownership after the exit of former owner and state Del. Marie March.

Dharamjit and Jagroop Singh bought the Melrose Avenue location effective July 1. Questions were being asked about what would happen to it after March closed the flagship Due South location in Christiansburg five months ago.

Brothers from India with business interests in the printer cartridge industry, the Singhs were looking for a new opportunity because of signs the ink cartridge business is moving online, Jagroop Singh said. He said he had been working at the Melrose Due South as a manager for a few months when he began to examine whether it might be for sale.

They think buying the restaurant was a good decision because of its popularity and its location on and near major roads, he said. The new Roanoke owners are hoping to attract diners who miss the Christiansburg location.

Paying $645,000 for the real estate and equipment, they assumed control July 1 and have been stacking the smokers with brisket, pork and chicken at a rate of 50 to 100 pounds a day.

“We go through meat like there’s no tomorrow,” Jagroop Singh said.

Due South in Roanoke caters events and participates in the various online ordering platforms, according to a press release, which noted that the lunch combo is priced at $8.99.

March, R-Floyd, started Due South BBQ in Christiansburg in 2007 and established its Roanoke location in 2021. She closed the Christiansburg store citing the cost of food and personnel. She lost her bid for the Republican nomination to seek a second term in June. bsite that they'd bought the business.