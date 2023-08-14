The Virginia Farmers Market Association counts 265 farmers markets in the state. But what has Kim Hutchinson excited is the number of markets attended by one or more farmers qualified to give produce to people in two low-income groups who have vouchers that pay the bill.

Hutchinson, who directs the Virginia Farmers Market Association, said 150 of the 265 markets will feature farmer vendors enrolled in the Farm Market Fresh program. The program issues vouchers that work like money to low-income seniors and low-income moms with young children and moms to be. The vouchers equate to $30 a year per person in a qualified family and $50 a year for seniors. Those with vouchers get fruits and vegetables paid for by the program. Hutchinson said her organization and program partners completed a behind-the-scenes effort to expand participation by farmers.

As a result, shoppers in financial need who register for a voucher will be able to use their benefits at a greater proportion of the farmers markets in the state.

This is not the only program that lowers produce costs for people short on income. Another is Virginia Fresh Match, which benefits people enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, a new name for the food stamp program. They can buy twice as much produce at participating farmers markets and food stores.

A map of farmers markets can be seen at https://vafma.org/find-market.