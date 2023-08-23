A consultant for a project to refresh the Roanoke City Market Building has invited members of the public to answer a survey.
It’s online until Sept. 11 here: http://citymarketbuilding.com.
The marketing firm Eddy Alexander said it was brought in by the Roanoke City Market Building Board of Directors and its staff “to help envision the future of this iconic historic landmark” with the public’s help. The building belongs to a public nonprofit organization. Its website lists six restaurants and a jewelry store as tenants.
Jeff Sturgeon (540) 981-3251