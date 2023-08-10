The Crest Hill Tea Room is opening at 338 N. Washington Ave. in downtown Pulaski.

The business describes itself as "English style tea room, offering over 30 blends of teas and beverages, fresh lunch sandwich options, scones and an experience you're sure to cherish."

The restaurant is part of a longrunning Northern Virginia brand, but only recently opened in Pulaski. The founder, Sally Deluca, retired last year with a celebration at the restaurant's flagship location in The Plains. Matthew and Laura McClelland of Fredericksburg reported on the restaurant website that they'd bought the business.

Crest Hill will hold a ribbon cutting for the new location at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, and the grand opening will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. Regular hours, beginning Aug. 16, will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit cresthilltearoom.com.