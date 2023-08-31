More than 15 million people visited the Blue Ridge Parkway in 2022 and spent nearly $1.3 billion in nearby communities near the park, according to the National Park Service.
Booker T. Washington National Monument in Franklin County drew 20,400 visitors who spent $1.3 million in the area around the park last year, the report said.
Appomattox Court House National Historical Park drew 83,500 visitors who spent $5.5 million in the vicinity of that attraction east of Lynchburg, the report said.
