A short, wide, dog with a powerful-looking physique is one of the pets you can see at Canine City, a new local pet store.

Jonathan King, the employee standing behind the counter, informed me the handsome creature was his exotic bully, a breed created through selective breeding, and named bank girl.

Conrad Claytor, a Roanoke small business owner, said he started the pet shop June 1, taking one of the storefronts at the shopping center at Melrose Avenue and Peters Creek Road in Roanoke. He and King are partners who run the business retailing pets and pet supplies.

The men, also partners in a breeding business, said the store carries puppies for sale through the store (but kept in private homes) including the exotic bully, French bulldog, German shepherd and rottweilers. The store plans to add huskies and yorkies, Claytor said.

Canine City also carries pet food, snacks, supplements, leashes, collars, toys, shampoo, clothes and strollers.

In addition, customers with a dog they wish to breed can purchase stud services. Canine City also accepts pets for sale by consignment.