End-of-life care is expanding on the north side of the city as two providers build funeral homes about one-half mile apart.

Crews are building a funeral home at the Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens cemetery on Airport Road. At the same time, Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service, headquartered in downtown Roanoke, is remodeling the former Terrace Theater at Crossroads Mall into a funeral home.

“Our business has really grown,” said Dwight Steele Sr. of the family-owned Serenity.

Large funerals in its 300-seat chapel on Gilmer Avenue sometimes become standing-room-only events. There isn’t enough parking for large events, either, he said. The company bought the 56-year-old former theater in spring 2022 and pulled a building permit to remodel the more than 20,000-square-foot property this March. The site is in the northeast corner of the mall along Airport Road.

The theater seats now removed, crews will create a new chapel with 450 seats in pews. The project will open in phases, the first in six weeks, and the second three months later, Steele said.

While the Gilmer headquarters has two viewing rooms, the repurposed theater will have eight, he added. The company also awaits government approval for a planned crematory at the new location. It believes parking will be plentiful at the new location, Steele said.

Meanwhile, about 2,000 feet northwest of there, Houston-based SCI Funeral Services of Virginia is erecting a 7,000-square-foot funeral home at its Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens cemetery, according to city records. The nearly 52-acre cemetery grounds have 11 gardens, a chapel mausoleum, a garden crypt section and a cremation garden, according to a company submission.

SCI told city officials it “believes that having a full service, on-site funeral home provides a single destination for families to conduct the arrangements, memorial and graveside services.”

The local Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens office and the Houston SCI office did not respond to requests for information.