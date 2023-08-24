Parkway House of Prayer, a Roanoke church, announced the opening of a day care center with room for 40 children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years. Nineteen were of left as of Wednesday morning.

Li’l Sparks Academy on King Street employs a Christian curriculum in the care of young people, a press release said. Its website is www.lil-sparks.com.

Virginia allows church-based day care centers to request exemption from state licensing, as Li’l Sparks Academy has done. The state still requires proof that a religiously exempt facility has passed a public health inspection; completed a fire safety check; conducted employee background checks; and employs sufficient numbers of staff for the number of children enrolled, as determined by the state. Erin Ullery, the director, said all of the state’s conditions have been met.

The Department of Social Services told the establishment, which opened Monday, that it can serve up to 200 children, she said.

The Virginia Department of Education provides resources for finding day care at www.childcare.virginia.gov.

The Virginia Promise Partnership, a statewide nonprofit organization, said it seeks to expand access to day care because the system in inadequate today. “Many families across Virginia are unable to find quality, affordable child care options that fit their needs and preferences. Without child care, children are missing key skill-building opportunities; parents are reducing their work hours or leaving the workforce altogether; and businesses are seeing negative impacts on labor force recruitment, retention, and productivity,” the group said.