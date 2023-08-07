A new pick-your-own flower garden is being swarmed by butterflies and bees and, as word spreads, customers.

"I have been impressed by how many men have been stopping by to take flowers home to their wives," owner Jena Jamison said.

You’ll find Branches & Blooms Flower Farm adjacent to Jamison Orchards on the Grandin Road Extension in Roanoke County.

Customers hunt for blooms self-guided in a 70-by-70 foot enclosure full of bouquet-worthy choices. Twenty-five varieties grown from home-started and purchased seedlings stand tall.

Visitors begin at an air-conditioned shed where they choose a vessel priced from $15 to $65 according to size, along with a pair of snippers. Then the fun begins. Jamison, who planted everything with help from family, said she will help customers gather flowers if asked, but does not routinely supervise or even watch as her colorful crop gets a haircut.

“I’d just as soon you have fun,” she said.

When the vessel is full, customers can discard unwanted leaves back at the shed. Jamison will roll the stems in brown paper for the trip home. Customers adverse to picking their own can instead choose a bouquet assembled by Jamison.

Some of the varieties available last week included aster, lisianthus, red spike amaranthus, scabiosa, sunflower and zinia. There’s greenery including eucalyptus and frosted explosion. July, the first month, went well, according to Jamison, who had plenty of flowers left July 31.

“I just love to share my love of flowers. It’s just joyful to me to have somebody cut,” said Jamison, who grew up on a Boones Mill dairy farm surrounded by flowers, a love of her mother, Ann Rutrough, who died in 2016. Her father, Donald Rutrough, died in 2020. The new garden honors them and would amaze them, she said.

It was a joint effort also involving her whole family, including her husband, Nevin, who helped with set-up, and daughter Rayna, who pulled weeds.

The business is open Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, but was gearing up to also offer self-serve sales, except on Sunday. Sunday is a day of rest by the family's religious tradition, said Jamison, who belongs to the Old German Baptist Brethren Church.

“It also gives a day of rest to the flowers,” she said.