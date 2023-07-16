FINANCIALStetson Franklin, a commercial relationship manager with American National Bank and Trust Co., has been promoted to vice president.

MEDICALJessie Woods has been appointed chief compliance officer of HopeTree Family Services.

OTHERVerge President Erin Burcham was recently named one of Virginia Business’ top 37 “Wonder Women” of 2023.

Michael L. Hamlar, owner and outgoing president of Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory, was honored at the Virginia Morticians’ Association 95th Annual Convention at the Hotel Roanoke Conference Center on June 30.

Tyler Hughes has been named the new executive director of Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail: The Crooked Road.

The Library of Virginia recently announced that Nikki Giovanni will be among those honored with the library’s honorary Patron of Letters degree during the 26th Annual Virginia Literary Awards Celebration in October.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently announced additional key administration and board appointments: Debbie Kilgore of Gate City, retired family and consumer science teacher and FCCLA advisor at Gate City High School, Board of Education; Nadia Rogers of Blacksburg, professor of practice and director of the Master of Accounting and Information Systems Program at Virginia Tech, Board Of Accountancy; The Honorable Kyle Kilgore of Gate City, Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Board Of Conservation and Recreation; and Kimberly Beamer of Roanoke, attorney with Beamer Law PLLC, State Air Pollution Control Board.

