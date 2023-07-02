EDUCATION

Carrie Cox has been named senior director for auxiliary services for the Division of Auxiliary and Business Services at Virginia Tech.

Jennifer Havens has been appointed as the new director of the Center for Business Analytics at Virginia Tech’s Pamplin College of Business.

Abigail White, a graduate of Giles High School in Pearisburg, was inducted into the Naval Academy Class of 2027 on June 29.

FINANCIAL

Sherri Stinnette Holt has joined Eades and Lower Insurance as a sales representative.

MEDICAL

Kenny Harrah, director of fitness at Warm Hearth Village in Blacksburg, has been named the LeadingAge Virginia Power of Purpose Award recipient for 2023.

ORGANIZATIONS

Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia has announced its executive officers for the 2023-2024 fiscal year: Brian Woosley, Roanoke Gas, chair; Sharon Lustig, CMR Institute, chair-elect; Chuck Sawyers, Carilion Clinic, secretary; T. Doug McQuade, retired, KPMG, treasurer; and Samuel Oakey IV, Oakey’s Funeral Service and Crematory, immediate past chair. In addition, Amarys Foley, Global Investment Bank, has been named to the board of directors.

REAL ESTATE

Rod Eller has been named Long & Foster Real Estate’s regional manager in Southwest Virginia.

OTHER

Seaman Apprentice Victoria Beard, a Salem native and 2022 Salem High School graduate, is serving the U.S. Navy assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 125 aboard the U.S. Navy’s largest master jet base in Lemoore, California.

Rebecca Ventola has been hired by the Franklin County Library Board as the new director for the Franklin County Library system.