EDUCATION

Linsey Marr has been selected for a Distinguished Scientist Award by the Southeastern Universities Research Association for her transdisciplinary research on aerosol transmission.

David Greenberg has been named chief investment officer for the Virginia Tech Foundation Inc., which manages the endowment and real estate portfolio of Virginia Tech.

Eli Vlaisavljevich, associate professor of biomedical engineering and mechanics in the College of Engineering and director of the Therapeutic Ultrasound and Noninvasive Therapies Lab at Virginia Tech, has been named the Kendall and Laura Hendrick Junior Faculty Fellow by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Longtime Virginia Tech College of Science physicist Leo Piilonen has been bestowed the title of Alumni Distinguished Professor by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Susan Griffith has been named nurse manager for the Alleghany Highlands Public Schools Division.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced the following appointments of area residents to the boards of directors of the commonwealth’s higher ed institutions: Joann Craig of Radford, CFO, CMG Leasing Inc., Radford University; David Smith of Roanoke, sales manager, Altria Group Distribution Company, Radford University; John Anstey of Roanoke, president, Anstey Hodge Advertising Group, University of Mary Washington; Nancy Williams Phillips of Blacksburg, president, Legacy Builders NRV Inc., Virginia Military Institute; Dr. Nancy Dye of Roanoke, retired, Virginia Tech; John Rocovich of Roanoke, attorney, chairman, Moss & Rocovich, Virginia Tech.

MEDICAL

Andy Jones has joined the staff at Warm Hearth Village in Blacksburg as the new administrator for Kroontje Health Care Center.

OTHER

Cheryl Morales has joined the team at Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge as the organization’s new director of community relations.