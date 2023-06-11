EDUCATION

James “JP” Pennix (’88) has been appointed Roanoke College’s new vice president for enrollment management.

Margie Lee (’82, DVM ’86) has been named the new associate dean for research and graduate studies at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine.

Ken Smith, chief operating officer for the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus, has been selected to be the new chief operating officer of the Virginia Tech Foundation.

Saied Mostaghimi is retiring as Virginia Tech’s associate dean for research and graduate studies in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, and director of the Virginia Agricultural Experiment Station.

FINANCIAL

Larry Hurt, CPA, formerly with Franklin Community Bank in Salem, has been appointed to the board of trustees of the Virginia Society of CPAs Political Action Committee for the 2023–2024 fiscal year.

LAW

The following Gentry Locke attorneys earned individual rankings in Virginia in the 2023 edition of leading legal data and analytics provider Chambers USA: Thomas J. Bondurant Jr., Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations; Erin M. Harrigan, Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations; K. Brett Marston, Construction; and Monica T. Monday, Litigation: Appellate and Litigation: General Commercial.

MEDICAL

LewisGale Hospital Montgomery has appointed Tim Layman as chief nursing officer for the 146-bed medical and surgical facility.

Larissa Gilbert, formerly an LPN at Showalter Center in Warm Hearth Village, earned New River Community College’s President’s Award for Excellence in Nursing in April has since earned her Associate in Nursing degree and RN license, and will become the center’s clinical coordinator.

OTHER

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced the following board appointments: Nancy Agee of Salem, president and CEO of Carilion Clinic, to the Virginia Growth and Opportunity Board; Lauren B. Woodson of Roanoke, community recreation coordinator for City of Roanoke Parks and Recreation, to the Citizens’ Advisory Council on Furnishing and Interpreting the Executive Mansion; and Robin Deiulio of Montgomery County, engineer with KBR Inc., to the Criminal Justice Services Board.