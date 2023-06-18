EDUCATIONThe Appalachian Engineers Team of Virginia Western Community College is one of 12 finalist teams that will advance to the next phase of the Community College Innovation Challenge with the American Association of Community Colleges and the National Science Foundation. The team consists of: Nathanael Girardeau; Daniel Holt; Nicholas Maiolo; Briana Wood; and Rick Henegar, engineering lab manager and advisor to the club.

Stefan Duma, the Harry Wyatt Professor of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been awarded the title of University Distinguished Professor by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Linsey Marr, the Charles P. Lunsford Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been elevated to the rank of University Distinguished Professor by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

LAWFrankl Miller Webb & Moyers LLP announces that the following partners have been named Virginia Super Lawyers for 2023: Daniel Frankl, Transportation/Maritime; Thomas Miller, Workers’ Compensation; and Jason Moyers, Civil Litigation: Defense.

MEDICALDr. Brian Gross, a board-certified otolaryngologist with LewisGale Physicians ENT–Salem, has been recognized as a national Physician of Excellence by the manufacturer of the hypoglossal nerve stimulator, an implanted device that relieves moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Natalie Karp M.D. has been named the new director of Phase 3 of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine curriculum.

Dr. S. Alexander Wood will join the staff of the Community Health Center of the New River Valley as lead dentist in the Dublin office.

Andrew Welcome has been named chief operating officer for LewisGale Medical Center in Salem.