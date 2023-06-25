EDUCATIONThe Alleghany Highlands Public Schools Division has approved the appointments of Jennifer Taylor and Timothy Cochran as assistant principals at Alleghany High School.

The Salem School Division has announced the appointment of three new principals for the 2023-24 school year: Kelly Linkenhoker, Salem High School; Matt Coe, Andrew Lewis Middle School; and Christina Rose, G.W. Carver Elementary.

Chelsea Seeber has been named director of communications and marketing for the Virginia Tech College of Engineering.

Kelly Pender, a professor of rhetoric and writing at Virginia Tech, has been named chair of the Department of English.

Crofton Professor of Engineering William Devenport has been named an Alumni Distinguished Professor by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Brian D. Reed has been named the inaugural vice president for student success and the Roanoke experience at Roanoke College.

Dr. Tara Grant has been named the new assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction in Pulaski County Public Schools.

FINANCIALMarcus Wade, vice president, business relationship officer and commercial lender in the Salem office of Bank of Botetourt, has graduated from the three-year Graduate School of Banking program at Louisiana State University.