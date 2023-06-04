EDUCATION

Brian Lattimer, professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been named the department’s interim head.

FINANCIAL

Allie King, previously a loan processor with Farm Credit of the Virginias, has moved into the role of loan officer, working out of the Roanoke branch.

Joyce R. Kessinger has been elected chair of the Bank of Botetourt board of directors. The board reelected G. Lyn Hayth III as vice-chair. Tommy L. Moore, who serves as the Circuit Court Clerk for Botetourt County, has retired from the board after serving 41 years, including the past two years as chairman.

MEDICAL

Albert Brogan, CPA, has joined The Community Health Center of the New River Valley as the new chief financial officer.

OTHER

Curtis Campbell has been selected as the new director of athletics at Roanoke College.