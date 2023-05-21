EDUCATION

The Alleghany Highlands Public Schools Division School Board has appointed Chris Jones as principal at Sharon Elementary School. The board has also appointed Lori Mattson as an assistant principal at Covington Middle School.

Virginia Tech Dining Services has added the following new leadership positions for its dining facilities: John Barrett is the new associate director of dining services and Dietrick Hall; Katey Carr is the new assistant director of Turner Place; Paul Magnant is the new associate director of Owens Hall.

The following Roanoke Valley residents have earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University, given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework: Tori Thomas, Goodview, Leavitt School of Health; Richard Alley, Hardy, College of Business; Carson Lilly, Roanoke, Leavitt School of Health; Noel Bishop, Roanoke, College of Business; Jasmine Shorter, Roanoke, Leavitt School of Health; Erin Davis, Roanoke, College of Business; Danielle Droubay, Roanoke, College of Information Technology; Kayla Williams, Roanoke, Leavitt School of Health; Meghan Lay, Salem, Leavitt School of Health; Samuel Newcomb, Salem, College of Business; and Dawn Robinson, Vinton, Leavitt School of Health.

MEDICAL

Friendship senior living and rehabilitation has appointed Nicole Miracle director of home and community-based services.

REAL ESTATE

Michael Waldvogel, founder, president and chief executive officer of Waldvogel Commercial Properties, has been appointed by the city of Roanoke to the board of directors of Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare.

Andrew Puckett has been named residential property manager and Byron Roth has been named commercial property manager at Waldvogel Commercial Properties.

OTHER

Roanoke-based digital studio Firefli announces the following new hires: Gary Gilmore, vice president of brand; Will Sellari, creative production lead; Ashley Perez, interactive art director; Emily Senesac, web writer and producer; and Sara Schober, administrative assistant. In addition, the firm announces the following promotions: John Cornthwait, president and chief operating officer; Sarah Larson, project manager; and Carly York, art director.

Amanda Hebert has been named the new small business solutions manager by the town of Christiansburg.

Roanoke City Mayor Sherman Lea has been selected as part of the 1970 All-Decade Team by Virginia Union University. Lea was previously inducted intoVUU’s the Virginia Union University Athletic Hall of Fame in September 2019

Stephanie Oliver Leiser, licensed office manager with Blue Ridge Group – Thrivent, has been selected to receive two scholarship awards from the Villanova University School of Business. The scholarships are made possible by the benefactors of the Center for Church Management at Villanova’s graduate programs, and from a grant from the Lilly Endowment’s National Initiative to Address Economic Challenges Facing Pastoral Leaders.