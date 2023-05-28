Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

EDUCATION

Helen Wolfe has been named the new dean of health sciences at New River Community College.

Jennifer Hart has been named the new chair of the Department of History at Virginia Tech.

Allison Mays has been named the director of the Virginia Tech Southwest Center in Abingdon.

Paul Springer has been named the new head of Virginia Tech’s Department of Human Development and Family Science.

University Distinguished Professor Emerita Nikki Giovanni has received the Ut Prosim Scholar Award from the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

LAW

Jeremy E. Carroll, Michael W.S. Lockaby and Julian F. Harf have joined the Roanoke team of the Spilman Thomas & Battle law firm.

The following lawyers of Glenn, Feldmann, Darby & Goodlatte have been selected for inclusion in the 2023 Virginia & West Virginia Edition of Super Lawyers: Paul G. Beers for Criminal Defense; Mark E. Feldmann for Business Litigation; Maryellen F. Goodlatte for Real Estate; and David I. Tenzer for Business/Corporate. Beers has also been recognized as a “Top 100” Lawyer.

Three Crandall & Katt attorneys have been named to the 2023 Virginia Super Lawyers List: Daniel L. Crandall, Peter A. Katt and P. Brent Brown. Crandall & Katt attorneys Stephen C. Huff and D. Adam McKelvey have been named to the 2023 Super Lawyers Rising Stars List.

MEDICAL

Steve Arner has been promoted to president and chief operating officer of Carilion Clinic.

OTHER

Matthew Fink, of Fink’s Jewelers, has been named one of the 20 Under 40 in Jewelry Retail by Jewelers of America.

Hidden Valley High School junior Franziska Borneff has placed first in the earth and environmental sciences category at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair in Dallas.