A national news organization has upgraded its online catalogue of nursing home inspection reports available free to the public.

Nursing Home Inspect, a service of ProPublica, has abundant features with which to evaluate specific nursing homes or find the homes in a locality or state with the best or worse performance. It lists deficiencies, fines, nursing staff turnover, nursing care per patient, ownership, ownership changes and the degree to which the staff is vaccinated against COVID-19 for 15,000 nursing homes.

The catalog covers 289 homes in Virginia, including 40 with serious deficiencies. Inspectors cite a deficiency when they see evidence that a home failed to provide required care under rules set by Medicare and Medicaid.

Nursing Home Inspect identifies the recently opened Richfield Health Center in Roanoke as tied for first in the state for having the fewest deficiencies. Old Southwest Health and Rehabilitation in Roanoke tied for second in having the most deficiencies in the state, with 100.

To delve into the reports, go to https://projects.propublica.org/nursing-homes

Yoga studio planned Creators of YogaSix Roanoke hope to open their new yoga studio on or about Dec. 1 in a former clothing store at 4235 Electric Road.

Bart Edmunds said he and his wife, Cynthia, plan for a main studio that will hold about 40 people in a project designed to raise awareness of yoga. The exercise studio will offer six classes that will vary in intensity and movement, Edmunds said.

“It is not so much traditional yoga with a spiritual side, as it is fitness-oriented [yoga],” he said.

Customers can pay by the class or purchase multiple visits with a single payment.

New plant store in Salem A New Leaf has opened at 349 Third St.

It carries plants, gardening supplies, jewelry, decorations for the home, plus “more,” its Facebook page said. New inventory due in soon includes string of dolphins, Swiss cheese Monstera, Hoya rope plant and pink princess, the store announced.

Home sales down

Home sales in the Roanoke Valley were down in June for the fifth consecutive month when compared to 2022, according to the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors.

Purchasers closed on 510 homes, down from 566 during June 2022. Total sales through June were down about 17% as measured by units. The average sales price stood at $341,974 last month, down 4% from a year ago but 28% over June 2020 average price.

Work from home survey

Local government officials are surveying Botetourt County residents who work from home about their jobs and unmet needs.

Residents are invited to undergo an online survey, available through the end of the month. The county is looking for a few volunteers from among survey respondents to sit in a focus group that will discuss the issues.

Chamber creates foundation

The Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce announced the formation of a foundation that will accept donations to fund workforce, education and business initiatives.

The new foundation will run this year’s Botetourt Chamber Golf Tournament. A foundaton web page is in the works, the announcement said.

Industry to expand

Musser Biomass and Wood Products will invest $7.5 million to expand in Wythe County.

The company anticipates doubling its output of dried hardwood chips and sawdust that it sells to composite decking makers, plastic extrusion companies and barbecue and heating wood pellet companies, President Ed Musser confirmed.

The company, which employs 90 to 100, plans to hire 10 more personnel before year end, he said.