A developer has proposed a 90,000-square-foot warehouse at a business park off Interstate 81 at Dixie Caverns.

To be built on vacant land in the Roanoke Center for Research and Technology, a Glenvar industrial park, the facility would employ 80 to 100 people and cost $35 million, according to an application by SunCap Property Group of Charlotte, North Carolina. Roanoke County posted the application to its website. Planners will take it up Oct. 3 followed by the board of supervisors Oct. 24, the posting said.

Patrick Theodossiou, a development director with SunCap, confirmed the company’s involvement but declined to comment further. He said SunCap has not identified the planned warehouse user to county officials.

The industrial park is a 480-acre expanse with tenants such as Novozymes Biologicals and Tecton Products. SunCap’s seeking to rezone a vacant lot on Glenmary Drive within the park to permit a warehouse that would generate traffic comprised of 56 trucks and 125 other vehicles daily. The park’s designated uses are office space, scientific and research businesses, “clean and efficient” manufacturing, hotel, school, utility substation and recreation but not warehouses without special approval.