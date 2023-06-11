As sure as pollen, dead bugs and beach salt dull the shine of vehicles during the spring and summer vacation seasons, developers plan to build a handful of new car washes to rinse the grime away.

Municipal planning departments have received proposals for new car washes in Christiansburg, Daleville, Roanoke, Roanoke County and Vinton, a spot check shows.

The industry said it is responding to high public demand for the convenience of having a clean vehicle without wrangling a mitt, hose and bucket at home. Consumers spent $14.4 billion at car washes during 2020, the first year of the pandemic, about $3 billion more than the year before, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

But the torrid expansion pace is prompting debate and warnings about inundation. The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors last month heard two proposals in one meeting, including one for a second wash center in a shopping center that already had one.

However, car wash operators themselves said that competition benefits consumers. Like gyms, car washes sell diverse memberships options for different levels of service, such as the “basic” wash or wash plus wax, enabling consumers to pay a little or a lot based on personal preference.

Some drivers still prefer the coin-operated sprayer wands in cinder block bays, but the new investment is going into express wash centers featuring what the industry calls “tunnels” — a gauntlet of swirling, soapy brushes and rinsers through which the vehicle moves by a conveyor. Underneath, tanking and filtering systems capture, treat and recycle water. Operators wrap their machinery in architecturally enhanced buildings and landscaping for a nice appearance.

The future Road Runner Express car wash, in the Food Lion shopping center across from Daleville Town Center in Botetourt County, stands tall with a hipped and gabled roof, dozens of windows and a gray exterior that resembles brick or stone. An observer could be forgiven for thinking it’s a bank.

Road Runner, a small organization based in Forest, also plans to build a new car wash on Roanoke’s Orange Avenue where a 2021 landslide closed Southern Classic Auto Wash, a company official said in 2022.

The car wash industry is dominated by large companies such as Charlotte, North Carolina-based Driven Brands, which finished 2022 with 1,100 locations in the United States, Europe and Australia. Its membership program generates half of all revenue for its car-wash business. The company also provides a variety of other vehicle services, such as oil changes and glass repair and replacement.

Its car washing business unit, called Take 5, has proposed multiple new car washes in the area, including one on North Franklin Street near Farmview Road in Christiansburg. Another project site, marked by a banner, is at the former Rite Aid across from Lake Drive Plaza shopping center in Vinton. Officials have also approved a Take 5 in Clearbrook. In addition, a company representative has spoken to Roanoke officials about placing a Take 5 on Hershberger Road near Home Depot.

“We believe we are well positioned for continued unit growth,” the company said in a securities filing.

This is an industry that dates back to 1946 and Detroit where a man combined a chain conveyor, side brushes, a top brush, vacuums and blowers to create what’s considered the first automated car wash, according to the International Carwash Association. Life magazine ran a cover story about it.

Today, the trade group, formerly the American Auto Laundry Association, serves members with a magazine, podcast, classes and a trade show. It estimates 62,750 car washes operate in the country. Trade show attendees who gathered in Las Vegas last month marveled at advances in closed-cell foam brushes and roller arms that were said to be gentle on mirrors and antennae.

“Improvements in speed, convenience, quality and value have substantially increased demand for car washing. In recent years, the popularity of car wash subscriptions plans and strong operating margins has attracted substantial new investment, with some estimates as high as 100 new stores being added in the U.S. each month,” the trade group said.

Engineers have striven to quiet equipment so as to bring down the noise level in the driver’s compartment. They developed sensors to monitor the distance between vehicles to reduce low-speed collisions. Video capture enables reply of incidents.

Modern car washes of today also operate readers that identify returning customers from their license plates or an RFID tag so they can drive right in. Car wash corporations craft marketing messages around short tunnel time.

As one company motto puts it, “Zip in. Zip out. Zip on.”

That said, it is typical for drivers to vacuum the carpets and crevices and touch up the windows in an adjacent parking stall afterwards, with the supplies included in a monthly membership fee.

Customer loyalties can be fierce.

“I’ll tell you this car wash over here is the best deal in town,” Donnie Metcalf of Roanoke County said outside Ultimate Shine on Rutgers Street. “It’s like $15, $16 a month and you can go there every day.”

He’s enrolled his blue BMW in Ultimate’s unlimited-use tier. His wife’s car is on a similar plan for a separate fee. Metcalf, who is a part-time delivery driver for an auto parts retailer, thinks he is getting a great deal, plus, “they supply the Windex and the towels and stuff,” he said.

Another fan of the membership option is Raytheon Warren, who pays an introductory rate of about $10 monthly to Zips Car Wash on Dale Avenue and goes weekly. “It’s worth it. They clean your car nice,” the owner of a black Jeep said.

A trip through the tunnel provides two or three minutes of colorful entertainment for his six children, he added.

Car wash numbers debated

Car-wash industry growth, which is happening in other parts of the country as well, is striking some as a bit much.

Phil North of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors said at a meeting last month that he uses Zips, but he worries about approving too many new wash centers.

“In my opinion, the market’s going to get saturated,” North said.

At the meeting, the board took up the two car wash proposals. The board had at a previous meeting approved construction of a car wash on the former site of a Ruby Tuesday restaurant on Electric Road near Brambleton Avenue. An Ultimate Shine, owned by Illinois-based Spotless Brands, it’s due to open in August, the company said.

“I’m not a fan of car washes,” Supervisor Paul Mahoney said at the May 23 meeting during discussion of a proposal for a Take 5 car wash at Buck Mountain Road and U.S. 220 in Clearbrook. It was nonetheless approved and will take the current location of Willow Tree Antiques and Primitives and a nearby business devoted to psychic readings.

“I think the Cave Spring District already has four and this will make five I think. Obviously, we will have the cleanest cars in Roanoke County,” Mahoney said.

Supervisors then rejected a proposal for a Tidal Wave Auto Spa in a vacant lot at Challenger Avenue and Valley Gateway Boulevard where a grocery store proposal earlier fell through.

“I wonder if this is the highest and best use for this property,” Supervisor Jason Peters said. “It in my opinion would be a prime piece of land for the retail shops or restaurants that everybody in the Bonsack area is wanting.”

The adjacent shopping center, the Kroger Square at Bonsack, already has a car wash, a Zips.

The vote raised the ire of Martie Murphy, an official with the Tidal Wave company in charging of zoning and permitting matters.

“You can put that in your paper. The city council [board of supervisors] decided to not let a new business come to town,” he said. “In all honesty, we may be taking legal action.”

Why would one car wash company build a car wash adjacent to an existing one?

“Why would Home Depot build across from Lowes? What’s the difference in a car wash building across from other car washes?” Murphy said.