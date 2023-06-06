You may recall the story about the missing safe-deposit box at Wells Fargo’s Tanglewood branch. It was rented by Sally Gravely of Roanoke, sister of Archer “Twig” Gravely III. She died Dec. 30. The contents of her box have been missing since March, and perhaps longer.

Turns out, there’s another missing box at the same Wells Fargo branch. It was leased by a Roanoke County woman named Janet Neighbors. She died in 2018. Her son, David Peters, said there are eerie similarities between what happened to Gravely’s box and his mom’s.

Twig Gravely could not find his sister’s safe-deposit key after her death. Eventually, he secured a court order appointing him administrator of Sally’s estate. Subsequently, he and the bank set an appointment back in mid-March to have a locksmith drill the box.

When that day and time came, Gravely, the locksmith and some bank personnel found the box had already been drilled.

It was empty, and the bank employees told Gravely they had no idea what had happened to the contents. They could not tell Gravely when it had been previously drilled, or by whom. He said bank personnel told him the bank has no records relating to the earlier drilling.

That seems odd, because such activity is closely regulated by Virginia law.

Anyway, I raised Gravely’s concerns with a spokesman for Wells Fargo, Kenrick Thomas. And since then, Gravely received yet another form letter from the bank’s Enterprise Complaints Management Office in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “Laura E.” was the signature.

“Thank you for sharing your concerns with us. We know this needs our attention, and we’re looking into it for you. We’ll respond within 10 business days from the date you contacted us. If we need more time to research and respond to you, we’ll let you know.”

Reading about Gravely’s case gave David Peters of Buchanan a feeling of deja vu. The contents of his mother’s Wells Fargo safe-deposit box at the same branch disappeared mysteriously, too.

Janet Neighbors had worked as a purchasing agent for a paint and varnish company in Roanoke’s Norwich neighborhood. She lived in the Bonsack area of eastern Roanoke County and was 77 when she died nearly five years ago.

Neighbors was divorced, and Peters is her only offspring. He said her will named him executor of her estate.

It took him “more than a year” after Neighbors’ passing to locate her safe-deposit box keys, to box No. 3645. He took the keys to Wells Fargo’s Tanglewood branch in late 2019 or early 2020, Peters said. He can’t recall the exact date.

“We went back in the vault, and the door to her box was already open,” Peters said. “There wasn’t even a box in there.”

The lock had already been drilled, as was the case with Gravely’s sister’s box. Peters said the branch personnel could not explain that. A representative named Amanda helped him file a complaint, and furnished him with an 18-digit complaint number.

He later received a letter from Wells Fargo in Sioux Falls, saying the bank was investigating.

“I called a few times, and they would say, ‘Oh, we’re still looking.’” He mostly forgot about the matter until this past fall.

Nearly two years passed. Then on Oct. 31, 2022, Wells Fargo sent a letter to Janet Neighbors at Peters’ address in Buchanan.

“Dear Janet W. Neighbors,” it began. “We want to let you know your annual payment for your safe-deposit box* is now past due. To ensure you have continued access to your box, please make your payment right away.”

The asterisk seemed to indicate box rental details printed at the bottom of the letter. Those identified the bank branch as Tanglewood and the box by its number.

The letter said $10 was overdue on the box’s lease, which cost $40 annually. Wells Fargo sent another letter at the end of November. The second letter was the same as the first, except that it noted Neighbors was $20 in arrears on the box rental. The term of the lease was specified as Sept. 29, 2022 through Sept. 29, 2023.

Peters called Wells Fargo and asked why they were sending him bills for a safe-deposit box that had mysteriously disappeared at least two years ago. And on Feb. 20, 2023, Wells Fargo’s Enterprise Complaints Management Office sent him an unsigned letter offering to help.

He hasn’t heard from them since.

Peters said his mother had told him she had a cache of silver dollars in her safe-deposit box.

Peters believes the box once held about 30 of the coins. It’s hard to fix a precise value on them without the mint dates and the coins’ conditions.

One reader I heard from regarding this issue was Connie Stanley, who worked in Roanoke Valley banks for 43 years, initially at First Virginia Bank and later at Valley Bank, where she was chief of retail banking.

In an email, Stanley said that when she was still working “Safe Deposit procedures were the most closely and frequently audited area of the Branch. Heads would roll if significant errors were found in an audit.” We later talked on the phone.

She also sent me a link to Virginia Code Chapter 23, which is titled “Safe Deposit Boxes.” It goes on for nearly 2,700 words and is quite detailed.

Among other things, it sets standards for access to boxes by leaseholders and their survivors.

It says that when rental fees for safe-deposit boxes are more than one year past due, a bank must notify the lessee of the outstanding bill. If there’s no reply after 60 days, the bank can open the box and inventory the contents in the presence of a notary public who is employed by the bank.

At that point, the contents are supposed to be packaged and sealed by the notary public, and placed in a general vault or box at the branch. And the branch is supposed to send the boxholder a certificate attesting that the box had been opened.

Under the law, the bank must safeguard the contents for two years, during which the leaseholder or survivors may claim them. At the end of that, the law allows the bank to sell the contents, provided it first notifies the lessee in writing, via Certified Mail, return receipt requested.

Neither Gravely nor Peters have received any correspondence like that, they said.

I contacted Wells Fargo about Peters’ case Monday.

“We are conducting a review, and will be communicating directly with Mr. Gravely and Mr. Peters about their respective matters,” said bank spokesman Kenrick P. Thomas.

The letter Wells Fargo sent Peters in February asked for documentation that he was the administrator of his mother’s estate. Peters told me he shared those documents with the bank years ago, when he took the keys there to open his mom’s box, which by then was open and empty. He said he’ll send them copies by mail, but wonders what good that could do.

Stanley also suggested both men file complaints with the State Corporation Commission in Richmond, which regulates banks and other financial institutions in Virginia.

The SCC “is the best way to get [Wells Fargo’s] attention,” Stanley said.