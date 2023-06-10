Virginia residents "are increasingly optimistic as inflation continues to slow and labor markets hold strong," according to a consumer sentiment survey by Roanoke College.

The new report noted that the nation posted a 5% inflation rate in April, down four percentage points from its 40-year peak in June 2022. Virginians told the survey they expect inflation to decline further during the next year.

The data appears in the May 31 release of the latest Virginia Index of Consumer Sentiment, which is maintained by the college's Institute for Policy and Opinion Research. After polling 727 people in February, it found sentiment stood at the highest level since late 2021.

Other findings:

• 43% of respondents believe the coming five to 10 years will be a period of economic growth and prosperity.

• 39% anticipate improved household finances in the coming year.

• There is one unemployed worker for every 2.5 job openings in the state.

The full report appears online at www.roanoke.edu/about/news/rc_poll_cs_may_2023.