Roanoke officials have received a preliminary development plan to build a distribution center where a brewery project fizzled a couple of years ago.

The single-page filing puts the land that the Deschutes craft beer company bought but never used, back into play, but not for a brewery, according to a city official.

Adrian Gilbert, the city’s development program administrator, said the plan depicts a distribution center served by a large number of vehicles that will add traffic to busy Orange Avenue. He hasn’t found out from development representatives for a still-unidentified user what the center would handle, but will meet with them soon, he said.

However, the first three letters of Amazon’s stock symbol appear on the plan. The plan depicts a large rectangular building beside an outdoor area for the parking, queuing and loading of vans. Lines, arrows and tiny boxes that represent vans show vehicle circulation on the premises. The vans — small rectangles and with wheels — are marked AMZ along with the word “custom.”

Amazon had no comment on the filing, spokesman Steve Kelly said Wednesday.

Amazon, which has announced that it will expand its use of custom-built electric delivery vans, is the Seattle-based online seller of goods and services which is building its East Coast headquarters in Arlington in Northern Virginia. Although the company lost $2.7 billion on sales of $514 billion last year, it continues to grow. The company has said there are 30 fulfillment-type centers in the state. The latest ones built include a center in August County that officials said would span 1 million square feet and employ 500 people.

It was unclear Wednesday what fulfillment center serves the Roanoke region or where the closest center is.

The facility being considered for the Roanoke site, officially 2002 Blue Hills Drive N.E. in the Roanoke Centre for Industry and Technology, would span 124,000 square feet and employ up to 219 people, the plan provided to the city said. The project bears the markings of a major economic development initiative being worked behind the scenes by a variety of private sector and government officials, because it was given a code name — Project Tinker — that appears in city records.

Roanoke Director of Economic Development Marc Nelson declined to comment. John Hull, who directs the Roanoke Regional Partnership, did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Deschutes is a Bend, Oregon, craft beer company that announced a decision to build a brewery in Roanoke in 2016. It bought 2002 Blue Hills Drive for $3.2 million in June 2018 and later said it would likely break ground on a $95 million brewery in 2019 and ship beer in 2021. Citing negative craft beer market trends, the company put the brewery project on pause in November 2018, but did not rule out building it eventually. An executive told the Boston-based trade publication Brewbound in October 2021 that a Roanoke brewery was still a long-term possibility. The company continues to own the land.

A Deschutes representative did not immediately respond to an email and a voicemail seeking comment.